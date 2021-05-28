Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

