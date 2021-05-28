Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,307.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $148.24 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $161.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.