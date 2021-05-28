AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $205.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

