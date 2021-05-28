Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.84. 7,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,257. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $104.84 and a 1 year high of $186.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.386 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

