New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the April 29th total of 184,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 127,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

