Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Increases By 134.7%

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 134.7% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATI. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 174.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

PATI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.