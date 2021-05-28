Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.22

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and traded as high as $118.70. Kubota shares last traded at $118.61, with a volume of 21,609 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kubota currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

