Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.22

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and traded as high as $118.70. Kubota shares last traded at $118.61, with a volume of 21,609 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kubota currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

