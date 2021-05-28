MAI Capital Management Buys 750 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

