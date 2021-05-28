MAI Capital Management Purchases 18,071 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

