MAI Capital Management Sells 972 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

