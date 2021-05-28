MAI Capital Management Has $2.96 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.