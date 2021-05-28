MAI Capital Management Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $283.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $210.49 and a 12-month high of $287.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.13 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96.

