Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.99 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $344.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.71 and its 200-day moving average is $293.32. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.72 and a 52-week high of $348.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

