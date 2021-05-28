Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 9,970 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.54 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $224.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

