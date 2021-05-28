Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,566 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Fiserv by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 402,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

FISV stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

