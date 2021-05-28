Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.35 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $2.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $328.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

