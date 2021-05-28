Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in May

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the April 29th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCYYF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Get Scandium International Mining alerts:

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.