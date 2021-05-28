Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in May

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the April 29th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SCYYF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.