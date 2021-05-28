Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.