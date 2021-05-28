CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $38.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

