Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $263.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.11.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

