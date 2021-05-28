Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $435.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.57.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $499.90. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,752. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.36 and a 200-day moving average of $437.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,763. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.