Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce sales of $94.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $89.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 58,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,395. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

