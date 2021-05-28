The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues Earnings Results

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share.

GPS stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 438,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

