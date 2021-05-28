Akropolis Market Cap Hits $65.70 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $65.70 million and $13.32 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00081672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.68 or 0.00924711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.63 or 0.09458450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00091455 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

