Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 48,207 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 279.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

