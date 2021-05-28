Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,863 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

