5,180 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NYSE NKE opened at $136.56 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

