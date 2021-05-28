GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

