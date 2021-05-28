Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 25.22%.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.34. Afya has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Get Afya alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.