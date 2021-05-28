Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $57.93

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.93, but opened at $56.40. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 468 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

