GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $19.18

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $18.16. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 15,641 shares.

Separately, Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of -1.28.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

