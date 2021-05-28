Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Up 3.8% After Earnings Beat

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.96.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

