Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.13 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Autohome stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

