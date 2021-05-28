Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.07.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $332.20 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.76 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.