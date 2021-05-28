Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,334.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,368.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

