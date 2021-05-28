Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

