Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 725 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,583 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.9% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,167 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 204.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 252,598 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 169,758 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

