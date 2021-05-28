Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $415,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

XLNX stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

