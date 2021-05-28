Critical Contrast: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARC Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 14.32% 6.32% 3.46% Laredo Petroleum -141.78% 124.89% 8.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 3.18 -$408.48 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.07 -$874.17 million $11.51 4.86

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARC Resources and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 3 0 2.33

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.09, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 46.36%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Laredo Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

