W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,117 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of W&T Offshore worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTI opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $523.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

