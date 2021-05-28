Banco Santander S.A. Buys 2,771 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 73.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 197.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.90 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

