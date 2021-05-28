Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,892 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $283,296,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp grew its position in Lennar by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

