Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 195.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.20 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

