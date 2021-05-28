53,738 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after buying an additional 456,852 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.06 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

