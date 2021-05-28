Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $51.07

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.07, but opened at $50.01. Accolade shares last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 1,942 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

