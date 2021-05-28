Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 32,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,025,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 in the last 90 days. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,316,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

