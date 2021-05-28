ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 4.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 12,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,620,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
Several research firms have commented on IMGN. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
