ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 4.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 12,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,620,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several research firms have commented on IMGN. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

