Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024,181 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 96,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 913,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,539 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

