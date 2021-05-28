Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024,181 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.37.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
