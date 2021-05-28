KuCoin Shares Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00081151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00927040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.71 or 0.09514256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00091384 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

