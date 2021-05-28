Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 195.07% and a negative net margin of 46.88%.

Navios Maritime stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.05. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Navios Maritime worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

